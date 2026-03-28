Bokakhat farmers struggle as inadequate cold storage forces long-distance transport of potatoes

A CORRESPONDENT

NUMALIGARH: Farmers across various parts of the Bokakhat sub-division are facing serious difficulties in storing their potato produce. Those from areas such as Jugal, Jugolati, Chaguri, Chahala, Chinakan, Jognia, and Mahura are struggling due to the lack of adequate storage facilities.

With insufficient capacity at the only cold storage facility in Panbari, farmers are now compelled to transport their potatoes to a cold storage unit in Gingia, located in Biswanath district, approximately 135 kilometres away. It is worth noting that farmers have long demanded the establishment of small cold storage units in every panchayat of the Bokakhat constituency, but the government has not taken any action. As a result, ordinary farmers are now bearing the consequences.

Meanwhile, Numaligarh Refinery Limited has extended support to farmers in this situation. In collaboration with the Field Research Centre at Panbari, the refinery has facilitated the transportation of around 27 tonnes of potatoes from Jugal, Jugolati, Chaguri, Chahala, Chinakan, Jognia, and Mahura in Bokakhat to Gingia in Biswanath.

However, although the refinery has arranged the transportation, farmers have reported that they still have to bear the travel expenses themselves.

It may be recalled that in 2022, Numaligarh Refinery Limited set up a solar-powered cold storage facility with a capacity of 20 tonnes in Panbari. However, this capacity is considered inadequate compared to the total production of the greater Bokakhat region. Although production has increased this year, the government has not taken steps to expand the cold storage capacity. Cold storage facilities have now become an urgent necessity for farmers.

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