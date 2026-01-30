Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) signs 9 MoUs during India Energy Week 2026

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) signed MoUs with nine potential partners during the ongoing India Energy Week 2026 at Goa. The potential partnerships are in the fields of green and renewables, LNG, value add of existing bio-refinery as well as the upcoming Polypropylene Plant, R&D in the fields of new products, etc. The entities with whom MoUs have been entered into include Forace Speciality Chem Private Limited, Fermbox Bio Private Limited, altM Bio, Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), Indo Petroleum Marketing, Padma Healthcare, Oil India Limited (OIL) & TotalEnergies Gas & Power Projects India Private Limited (TEGPPIP), Binbag, and BitChem.

