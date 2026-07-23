Bokakhat Floods Ease Slightly as Rivers Recede, CM to Review Situation in Golaghat

CM to review flood situation in Golaghat today

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The flood situation in Bokakhat subdivision has shown slight improvement as the water levels of the Brahmaputra and Dhansiri rivers have receded. However, the overall flood situation in the subdivision remains largely unchanged.

According to information received this afternoon, the Brahmaputra River is flowing 10 millimetres above the danger level, while the Dhansiri River remains 1.01 metres above the danger level. Flood-affected residents continue to take shelter in relief camps set up across different parts of the subdivision.

The district administration continues to provide relief and assistance in the flood-hit areas. To offer temporary support to livestock owners affected by the floods, free fodder and other essential supplies were distributed today in Gutung Nikori, Riri, Alenmari, and Dhansiri Hahchara. To review the ongoing relief measures, the Child Development Project Officer visited the Numaligarh Flood Relief Camp. In addition, Child-Friendly Spaces have been activated to provide children with a safe and engaging environment during their stay in the relief camps.

Relief and rescue operations are continuing across the flood-affected areas of Bokakhat subdivision. Arrangements have also been made to ensure the timely supply of livestock feed to affected animal owners.

Furthermore, essential relief materials were distributed among flood-affected families taking shelter at No. 2 Parghat Gaon, No. 5 Bachapathar Primary School, and Natun Sonowal, ensuring that necessary assistance reaches those in need.

Officials from the Bokakhat and Dergaon Public Works Department (PWD) Territorial Road Division inspected several flood-affected roads and culverts within their jurisdiction today to assess the extent of the damage and evaluate the condition of the infrastructure. It has also been reported that Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma will visit Golaghat district on Thursday to review the flood situation and inspect the relief camps.

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