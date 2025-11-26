Bokakhat: Four-day mahout training workshop held at Kaziranga

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A four-day training and skill-enhancement workshop for Forest Department mahouts as well as private mahouts was held at Mihimukh, the entry point of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, from November 16 to November 19 with various activities.

The objective of this workshop, organized by the Kaziranga National Park authority, was to introduce improved healthcare and best-practice caretaking methods for departmental and privately-owned captive elephants, and to strengthen the skills and expertise of the mahouts.

According to the Director of Kaziranga National Park, a total of 200 mahouts and grass-cutters received training in this programme.

The four-day training was conducted by elephant expert Bhupendra Nath Talukdar, veterinarians Bhaskar Choudhury, Saurav Burhagohain, and Biswajit Barua, and experienced mahouts Kiran Rava and Kashem Ali.

The training covered aspects of elephant biology, physiology, age estimation, and natural behaviour in both wild and captive conditions, along with the care of elephant calves and pregnant female elephants. Detailed discussions were held on preventive healthcare, disease identification, wound management, and personal hygiene practices for mahouts.

The programme also emphasised elephant diet and nutrition management, suitable feeding practices that promote health and well-being, and discipline. Sessions included demonstrations on thermoregulation, seasonal care routines-especially bathing, skin care, and foot care-along with hoof trimming and techniques to prevent foot infections (FOTC).

Mahouts also participated in an interactive discussion with experts and Kaziranga officials, sharing major challenges they face in daily elephant management and the need for specialized skills. Participants exchanged their experiences and traditional knowledge during the open discussion.

