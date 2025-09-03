Mahout Injured in elephant attack at Kaziranga’s Agoratoli Range

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: In the Agoratoli forest range of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, a mahout was seriously injured after being attacked by a departmental elephant. The mahout has been identified as Sanjib Pegu.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Monday near the Tamuli Pathar forest camp in the Agoratoli forest range, while he was on duty. The elephant under his care suddenly attacked him, leaving him badly injured.

Forest officials rushed Sanjib Pegu to Bokakhat Swahid Kamala Miri Hospital for initial treatment, after which he was referred to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital for advanced medical care.

It has been learned that Mahout Sanjib Pegu hails from Belguri, Agoratoli.

