Herd of Wild Elephants Create Panic in Kheroni Region

Kheroni: The human-elephant conflict in Kheroni has taken a severe turn, with a massive herd of nearly 150 wild elephants roaming through villages and farmlands, creating a climate of fear and uncertainty among residents. What were once peaceful paddy fields have now turned into a regular passage for elephants, replacing narrow field paths with long lines of wandering tuskers.

The herd has been destroying for nearly a month, forcing villagers and farmers to spend nights awake in fear. Ripened paddy, young crops and stored produce have been eaten or trampled, while many homes have been damaged by the elephants.

Tragically, the conflict has already claimed a life of a young woman named Khushbu Rajbhor, who reportedly died following an attack by the herd. Movement of vehicles, including night-time ambulances, has become risky due to the unpredictable presence of the elephants.