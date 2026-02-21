BOKAKHAT: Illegal liquor dens dismantled in Kaziranga Tea Garden Areas

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Taking advantage of administrative laxity, illegal country liquor (locally known as chulai) dens had been operating freely in the tea garden labour lines of Kaziranga. Due to the easy availability of this liquor, many people have reportedly lost their lives after consuming it, leaving several women widowed at an early age.

Although delayed, the illegal liquor dens were finally dismantled by the Bokakhat Excise Department with the active initiative and support of women from the tea garden areas. On Thursday, with the cooperation of local women, officials from the Bokakhat Excise Department conducted an operation in the labour lines of Diring tea garden under Hatikhuli tea estate and demolished several illegal liquor brewing units.

According to sources, the officials seized and destroyed 63 litres of chulai liquor, 40 litres of fermented mixture used for brewing, and various equipment used in the preparation process.

Local women stated that the unchecked growth of liquor dens in the labour lines of Diring tea garden had particularly affected the younger male generation, who, after consuming the toxic liquor, frequently engaged in quarrels, physical fights, and violent incidents. Daily consumption of chulai led to unrest within families.

Allegations have also been raised that the constant quarrels and disturbances in the tea garden lines are severely affecting the education of school and college students and the number of students dropping out of school midway and going astray has been increasing.

The local residents have urged the administration to take strict action to ensure that illegal liquor dens do not re-emerge, especially in the tea garden labour lines.

