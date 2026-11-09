Bokakhat Jatiya Vidyalaya Celebrates Literary and Artistic Legacy with 'Geet Mator Godhuli'

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A two-day programme titled "Geet Mator Godhuli" was organised at Bokakhat Jatiya Vidyalaya on November 6 and 7 in memory of eminent litterateurs Keshab Mahanta and Naba Kanta Barua, music director Rudra Barua, legendary singer Dr. Bhupen Hazarika and theatre personality Rafiqul Hussain. The programme featured students from the Ankuran section to Class V on the first day. It was inaugurated by school donor member Bilas Pangging, who lit the ceremonial lamp. Principal Inju Ahmed delivered the welcome address. Bokakhat-based artist Bijoy Tanti and young sportspersons Alaka Doley and Sehriz Sultana Ahmed were felicitated.

The stage programme was inaugurated by artist Bijoy Tanti and conducted by students.

On November 7, senior teacher Padmakeshar Chhetri lit the ceremonial lamp, while Soneswar Narah, secretary of Prayash Adhyayan Chakra, delivered the welcome address.

Apu Bharadwaj, a leading figure behind Prayash Adhyayan Chakra and editor of Satsari, and noted poet and educationist Ajit Gogoi were felicitated.

The school's annual magazine Rodali was released by Apu Bharadwaj, while Jatra, the handwritten magazine of the boys' and girls' hostels, was unveiled by Manjuri Tamuli.

The Durlabh Chandra Bora Scholarship for the current year was awarded to Lakshmipriya Nath, while Anshuman Hazarika received the attendance award. The programme featured speeches, songs, dances and recitations, keeping the audience engaged throughout both days. Students actively participated in conducting the events.

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