Passengers Panic as Fire Breaks Out Under Sleeper Coach of Rangiya-Silchar Express

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Passengers aboard the Rangiya-Silchar Express (Train No. 15611) experienced moments of intense panic early Sunday morning after a fire was spotted beneath one of the sleeper coaches near Langting Railway Station in Dima Hasao.

The incident occurred at around 3:00 am when flames were noticed emanating from the lower frame of the S5 coach. The sudden appearance of fire and smoke triggered panic among passengers travelling overnight, many of whom scrambled to ensure their safety.

Despite the scare, the situation was brought under control, and the train subsequently resumed its journey from Langting towards its final destination, Silchar.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, with preliminary suspicions pointing to possible brake binding or electrical friction beneath the bogie frame. No casualties or major injuries were immediately reported.

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