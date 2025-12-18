Bokakhat: Leopard trapped in Betiyani Kakatigaon after days of panic

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Residents of several villages in the Khumtai area of Golaghat district have been spending sleepless nights due to the menace of various wild animals. While a large herd of wild elephants has been wreaking havoc for nearly ten days, a leopard was trapped early on Wednesday morning in a cage set up by the Forest Department at Betiyani Kakatigaon.

There are suspicions that several more leopards are still present in the area. So far, 16 leopards have been trapped in the Naragaon and Kakatigaon regions. For a long time, the leopard had been creating panic by killing livestock, including cattle. After a video showing the leopard roaming in the area at night went viral, the Forest Department installed a cage at the location. A large number of people gathered in Kakatigaon in the morning to see the trapped leopard. Forest officials have informed that the trapped leopard will be released into a forest area.

