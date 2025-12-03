Bokakhat: Namtemera villagers celebrate Rajarshi Loing’s DIET Selection

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: In Rongamati mouza under Bokakhat sub-division, Dusutimukh Gaon Panchayat's Namtemera village is filled with joy as Rajarshi Loing, the youngest son of farmer Ghanakanta Loing and Dalimi Loing, has been selected as an Assistant Lecturer at the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Dergaon, in the recently-declared results of the Public Service Commission.

To honour this achievement, the Namtemera Cultural Group felicitated Rajarshi Loing with a traditional Assamese attire and a felicitation letter. The honour was presented by Group President Binod Loing and Secretary-cum-teacher Dibya Kumar Loing.

The event, anchored by Evan Loing, was attended by Headmaster Premadhar Loing, Dainik Asam newspaper's Mahuramukh correspondent Nabin Ramlal, and other dignitaries.

