BOKAKHAT: Navaprayas Yuva Sangha represents Assam at Delhi CSR meet

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Representatives of Navaprayas Yuva Sangha from Morangi participated in the NGO and CSR Conference organized by the World Youth Centre in New Delhi on February 24 and 25.

At the third edition of the conference, titled “Ahwan,” Lakshyajit Gogoi and Parthapratim Dutta represented the Golaghat district-based social organization Navaprayas Yuva Sangha on behalf of Assam. The conference was held at the auditorium of the World Youth Centre, New Delhi, and brought together Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) officials from leading companies across the country, along with representatives of social organizations from 24 states.

Lakshyajit Gogoi, president of Navaprayas Yuva Sangha, addressed various issues concerning Assam and discussed potential solutions. He highlighted the scope for development through active collaboration between corporate entities and social organizations across different sectors.

Organized by the World Youth Centre, the conference serves as a significant platform for fostering coordination and partnerships between leading companies and NGOs nationwide.

Navaprayas Yuva Sangha has been actively working in the areas of sports, literature, culture, women’s empowerment, and sustainable development.

Following the event, Lakshyajit Gogoi stated that the conference created valuable opportunities for organizations like Navaprayas Yuva Sangha. He added that several companies and national-level social organizations expressed interest in collaborating on the Sangha’s future initiatives.

He also conveyed his gratitude to Uday Shankar Singh, CEO of the World Youth Centre, and the organizing team for successfully hosting the event.

