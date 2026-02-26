Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA) calls Golaghat bandh on Feb 28

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: In protest against the failure to arrest several accused persons after a 15-year-old minor was allegedly tied up with a rope, stripped, and brutally tortured in an act of moral policing, and left battling for life in hospital, the Golaghat district committee of the Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA) has called for a Golaghat district bandh on February 28. The announcement was made during a press meet held on Wednesday at the Golaghat Tea Tribes office.

The organization also declared that effigies of Golaghat Superintendent of Police Rajen Singh would be burnt on Thursday at six locations in the district—Golaghat, Bokakhat, Sarupathar, Dergaon, Khumtai, and Sarupathar—under ATTSA’s initiative.

Although police have arrested seven accused persons in connection with the moral policing incident, several others are still reportedly at large. The victim, Rameswar Barhoi, a Class IX student from Butolikhowa in Khumtai, remains under treatment at Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital in Golaghat.

It may be mentioned that the accused allegedly lured the minor to a location over a relationship-related issue, subjected him to severe assault, and circulated a video of the incident on social media.

Golaghat district ATTSA President Sushil Kalindi and Secretary Manoj Mahananda, along with presidents and secretaries of six sub-branches of the district committee, were present at the press meet.

