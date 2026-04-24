Bokakhat Observes 84th Death Anniversary of Freedom Fighter Kamala Miri

BOKAKHAT — The 84th death anniversary of freedom fighter martyr Kamala Miri was observed on Wednesday at Kamala Miri Higher Secondary School, situated at Golong Temera under Rongamati Mouza in the Bokakhat Legislative Assembly constituency.

The commemorative programme was organised by the Shaheed Kamala Miri Memorial Committee, with the cooperation of the Tonkeshwar Loing Memorial Trust, bringing together community members and students to honour the memory of the martyred freedom fighter.

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