33rd Death Anniversary of Assam's First Martyr Journalist Kamala Saikia Observed with Tributes and Awareness

GAURISAGAR: The 33rd death anniversary of first martyr journalist of Assam was observed at Gaurisagar under the joint aegis of APCU, Sivasagar District Committee and Gaurisagar Press Club on Friday. In the morning, retired teacher Monjit Phukan lighted the lamp in front of the statue of Kamala Saikia situated at Gaurisagar Bahumukhi Prakalpa Bhawan. A shraddhanjali function was held. Rajib Dutta, executive president, APCU, Sivasagar District Committee anchored the programme. The other dignitaries who attended the function were retired teacher Ananta Dutta, cultural activists Subhas Neog, Montu Kalita, social worker Madhurjya Dutta, journalists Mriganka Hazarika, Manash Baruah, Rituparna Bharali, secretary, APCU, Sivasagar District Committee and Gautom Borah, executive member.

On the otherhand, the first martyr journalist of Assam Kamala Saikia was paid rich tribute to his birth place Dikhowmukh. In the morning hours at his burial place Dikhowmukh Guwal Gaon in Santiban the earthen lamp was lighted by retired teacher Bhupen Dutta. Thereafter, a rajahuwa shraddhanjali function was held in front of his bust situated at Dikhowmukh Bharalua Tiniali. The function was organized by Kamala Saikia Smritirakshya Samiti (KSSRS) Dikhowmukh Press Club and AASU, Dikhowmukh Regional Unit.

The function was anchored by Bidyut Bikash Baruah, secretary, KSSRS while noted educationist Sabharam Bharali lit the lantern in front of the bust of Kamala Shaikia. Various organizations paid floral tribute to the veteran journalist. Addressing the gathering Sarat Hazarika, secretary , Asom Unnati Sabha (AUS) said that the first martyred journalist of Assam, Kamala Saikia, was brutally shot dead on August 9, 1991 for reporting against the violent armed struggle of ULFA. It is regrettable that 33 years have passed and the Assam Police have still not apprehended the offenders.

