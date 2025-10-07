Bokakhat police seize Rs 60 lakh in cash, detain four youths in Swift Dzire

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Police in Bokakhat have seized Rs 60 lakh in cash along with a vehicle. On late Sunday night, Bokakhat police recovered the amount from a Swift Dzire car. According to reports, four youths travelling in the vehicle including the driver were also detained.

The detained individuals have been identified as Kuldeep Bengani, Mofizul Karim, Abed Ali, and Mofidul Haque, all from Tezpur. Acting on a tip-off, Bokakhat police intercepted the vehicle and apprehended all four suspects along with the car.

The Swift Dzire, bearing registration number AS12AK2879, was reportedly travelling from Tezpur to Jorhat, as per the statement given by the four youths to the police. However, police have not yet released further details in connection with the case, citing ongoing investigation. The youths reportedly told journalists that the money was withdrawn from a Tezpur-based bank account for business purposes. They also claimed to have all necessary documents to prove it and said that they could submit them to the authorities. Meanwhile, Bokakhat police continue to question the four and have launched a detailed investigation into the matter.

