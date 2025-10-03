Man’s body found floating in pond in Bokakhat on Ashtami morning; police launch probe

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A tragic incident occurred on the morning of Ashtami Puja in Bokakhat. The sight of a body floating in a pond at Nepalikhooti Garopara village in Kuruwabahi, Bokakhat, created a sensation in the area.

The deceased has been identified as Durgeswar Garh, a resident of Nepalikhooti Garopara village. The 58-year-old man had left home on the morning of Saptami Puja. Later, his family members discovered his body floating in the pond located in an open field.

Bokakhat police reached the spot and have already initiated an investigation, along with arrangements for post-mortem examination of the body.

Also Read: Assam: Car found parked near river with body inside in Bongaigaon

Also Watch: