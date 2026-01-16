BOKAKHAT: Protests continue at Rangamati toll gate as locals demand exemption

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Protests against the newly-opened Rangamati toll gate on National Highway 37, which was made operational on the day of Uruka, continued on Thursday with local residents under the leadership of the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) and the Chhatra Mukti Sangram Samiti (CMSS) staging a sit-in demonstration as part of the protest. Meanwhile, the Circle Officer of Dergaon Revenue Circle arrived at the site and held discussions with the protesters. The main demand of the agitators is that local residents living within a 20-kilometre radius of the Rangamati toll gate should be exempted from paying toll fees. In this regard, a discussion with the Golaghat District Commissioner is scheduled for Friday. Meanwhile, toll collection at the gate continued uninterrupted.

As soon as the toll gate was made operational without advance intimation, commuters faced severe inconvenience, leading to continuous public resentment from the day of Uruka itself.

Immediately thereafter, the Golaghat district unit of AATSA along with the students’ wing of Raijor Dal staged strong protests in front of the toll gate. Both organizations warned that until the construction of National Highway 37 was fully completed, the toll gate should not be allowed to collect any fees under any circumstances.

