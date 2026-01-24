Bokakhat: Ranglisuti Majdur Primary School shines in education and culture

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A unique primary school in the Bokakhat sub-division, Ranglisuti Majdur Primary School, has recently achieved notable recognition. A teacher from the school has been honored with the Best Teacher Award. In addition to curriculum-based education, the school provides agricultural training and other vocational skills to its students.

The school has won the award for the Best Management Committee under the Bokakhat Rural Cluster Resource Centre. At the district level, under Samagra Shiksha, Golaghat, it received the award for the Best School Mothers' Group. The school has also excelled in literacy, securing second place in foundational literacy under Samagra Shiksha, Golaghat. In the Gunotsav evaluation, the school was awarded an A+ grade.

The campus features a large agricultural field, supporting its practical learning initiatives. Students from the school have won awards in various competitions at different levels. Numerous programs are organized in a distinctive and innovative manner at this exceptional institution.

Following the ideals of Srimanta Sankardeva, the school regularly organizes auspicious religious programs. On the occasion of Saraswati Puja held today, alongside the lighting of lamps at the altar of Goddess Saraswati, naam-prasanga and recitation sessions were conducted. The naam asana was decorated by the Satradhikar of Mahora Satra, Gautam Goswami.

Although most students belong to the labor community, they beautifully perform Gayan-Bayan, Negera Naam, Bihu Naam, and modern songs. Students from non-labor communities also actively participate, singing and dancing Jhumur. In the evening, the students will present a Bhaona titled "Barahar Prithivi Uddhar" (The Rescue of the Earth by Varaha).

