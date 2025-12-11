Bokakhat: Tea workers demand closure of Pradhan Mantri Neem-Ali road

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Distribution of sanction letters for houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana was organized on Tuesday at the community hall on the playground of Lete Kujaan tea estate in Morongi. But before the meeting even began, a contrasting scene unfolded. On one side of the Lete Kujaan playground, discussions were underway about schemes of the BJP-led alliance government. On the other side, protestors shouted slogans of ‘Down with the BJP government,’ ‘Down with NRL authorities,’ and ‘Close the Pradhan Mantri Neem–Ali road!”

Under a united initiative of the Tea Workers’ Union, Land Conservation Committee, AATSA, and AASA, more than a thousand tea workers from Lete Kujaan and Daigroang tea estates came out carrying banners and festoons demanding their dues.

They first gathered on the playground of Lete Kujaan tea estate and raised slogans. After that, the protest procession moved towards the Numaligarh Refinery premises. The workers staged a sit-in at the main entrance of the refinery, creating a tense situation.

The workers alleged that Numaligarh Refinery had acquired 75 bighas of land belonging to Lete Kujaan tea estate, but no proper compensation was given. They also alleged that the Golaghat district administration had earlier agreed that the Pradhan Mantri Neem–Ali road, constructed for one day’s use, would be closed afterwards. But the road was not closed as promised.

After the refinery protest, the workers marched again and staged another sit-in by blocking the Pradhan Mantri Neem–Ali Road themselves. They erected barricades and closed the road. Later, they moved in a procession and gheraoed the Morongi Revenue Circle Office, where they again staged a protest.

Morongi Circle Officer Ronanmoy Bhardwaj pacified the crowd and assured them that their demands would soon be addressed. Only then did the situation return to normal.

However, when reporters asked MLA Mrinal Saikia about the workers’ demand to close the road, he commented that even if the road was closed, the trees would remain. He further remarked that the workers were protesting because they did not receive some money—an allegation viewed as serious and insensitive by many.

