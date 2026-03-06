Bokakhat: Villagers forced to use bamboo bridge, risking life and limb

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Residents of Gutung village under the Bokakhat Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) have been compelled to use a bamboo bridge built over the Gelabil River to travel to Mahari Chuk village throughout the year. During both the monsoon and dry seasons, people continue to depend on this fragile bridge for communication.

Every year, the rising waters of the Brahmaputra damage the bridge. However, villagers rebuild it using their own money and labour. Due to its weak condition, a large number of local residents, including school students, face serious difficulties while commuting. During the monsoon season, both ends of the bridge become muddy, making travel even more difficult.

Allegations have also been raised that the area's MLA and minister, Atul Bora, who was elected for a second term from the Bokakhat Assembly constituency, has not paid sufficient attention to the construction of a permanent bridge in the area. Meanwhile, the government has also not taken any steps so far to build a proper bridge at the site.

During the monsoon, villagers are left with no option but to cross the river using boats or makeshift banana-tree rafts, which is extremely risky. Farmers from the area also face difficulties transporting their agricultural produce to nearby markets across the fragile bridge, and those carrying goods often encounter serious problems while crossing it.

Students from Gutung, Bali Gaon, and Bortol Bortika villages face major difficulties travelling to their educational institutions due to the poor condition of the bridge. The residents have therefore urged the government to take immediate steps to construct a permanent bridge on this route.

