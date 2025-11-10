Nalbari Farmer Builds Bamboo Bridge to Reconnect Cut-Off Villages

Nalbari: A farmer from Nalbari district has constructed a bamboo bridge with his own savings to restore connectivity between flood-affected villages that had remained isolated for decades. It stands as an inspiring example of selfless service.

For nearly forty years, residents of Laupara, the birthplace of noted Assamese poet Bihogi Kobi Raghunath Choudhary, and neighbouring villages such as Ghularpara and Nowapara had struggled with poor road connectivity. Repeated floods washed away roads and temporary bridges, forcing villagers to rely on small rafts or even swim across the river during the monsoon to reach schools, hospitals, and markets.

Moved by the hardship of his community, Bahgaban Talukdar, a farmer from Laupara, decided to take matters into his own hands. Using over ₹1 lakh from his personal savings, he spent fifteen days constructing a strong bamboo bridge across the river, easing travel for hundreds of villagers.

“I built this bridge with my own money because people here have been suffering for years. During the rainy season, we often had to swim across the river to reach the other side,” Talukdar said.

The bridge was formally inaugurated on Sunday by Sonabar Ali, President of the Minority Morcha of the Nalbari District BJP. “This bridge will allow people to travel safely, even during emergencies. It will be a great help for villagers who have long lived without proper connectivity,” Ali said.

The region has seen repeated displacements over the years, with many families and even Laupara High School forced to move due to flood damage. As the river’s water level recedes, villagers have begun returning to their homes and farmlands, bringing new life to the area.

Local residents have expressed deep gratitude to Talukdar and appealed to the government to take steps toward constructing a permanent bridge and repairing the damaged roads.

The humble farmer’s effort has not only bridged two riverbanks but also revived a sense of hope and unity among the people of Laupara and its neighbouring villages.