Bokakhat: Woman dies in tragic boat accident at Bongkuwal Chapori

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A tragic boat accident took place on Tuesday at Bongkuwal Chapori under the Mahura Mouza of Bokakhat co-district, resulting in the death of a woman.

Sunumai Loing, wife of Kula Loing of Balichapori village in Ward No. 4 under Uttar Mahura Gaon Panchayat, had gone to Bongkuwal Chapori along with three other women to feed cattle. While returning, their boat met with an accident in a stream of the Brahmaputra, causing Sunumai Loing to fall into the water and drown.

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