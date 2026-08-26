Jatinga-Harangajao highway stretch likely to open before Durga Puja

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The long-awaited Jatinga-Harangajao section of the Silchar-Saurashtra East-West Corridor is nearing completion, with National Highways authorities aiming to make the important stretch operational before the Durga Puja festivities.

The approximately 25-km section of NH-27 has remained a major bottleneck due to its difficult hilly terrain, landslide-prone areas, and construction challenges. Work is now progressing rapidly, with most of the major construction activities nearing completion.

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