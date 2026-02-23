Bokakhat: Youth attempting to catch thief injured in accident

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Several accidents have been occurring frequently in the Kamargaon police station area. On Friday night around 12 am, Bijit Phukan, a young man from Panidihingiya village and a driver by profession, was returning home in his four-wheeler. Near National Highway 37, opposite Shilpi Aideu Sandikai Middle English School at Panidihingiya, he noticed a thief removing a battery from a parked vehicle.

Immediately, Bijit Phukan stopped his vehicle and attempted to catch the thief. While crossing the highway using the zebra crossing, an unidentified vehicle hit him at high speed and the wheels of the vehicle ran over both his legs. Although Bijit narrowly escaped death, both his legs are in a critical condition. Family members initially took him to a hospital in Jorhat, but doctors referred him to Guwahati for advanced treatment. The unidentified vehicle fled the scene after the accident. Kamargaon police have launched an investigation and are making efforts to seize the vehicle involved in the accident. Bijit Phukan underwent a critical surgery on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in another accident that occurred on Saturday in Panidihingiya, a child was injured. A four-year-old boy named Ayush Pandey was going to a shop with his brother when a speeding motorcycle hit him near National Highway 37. The child was seriously injured and was immediately taken to a hospital by local residents and family members. He is currently undergoing treatment in critical condition.

