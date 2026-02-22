Traffic police seek dedicated point at Demow Chariali on National Highways (NH)-37

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Police personnel have to work 24 hours a day, in all weather conditions-rain, heat, or cold. At the busy Demow Chariali on NH-37, there is no traffic point, and the Demow Traffic Police officials face serious difficulties while performing their duties.

When this correspondent asked a traffic police official on duty at Demow Chariali on Friday about the problems they face due to the absence of a traffic point, he said that working during rain and extreme heat is very challenging. He added that they urgently need a proper traffic point at Demow Chariali.

When this correspondent contacted the In-Charge of Traffic Police, Demow, he stated that the installation of traffic lights would greatly help manage the situation. He further mentioned that during heavy rain, the officials are forced to take shelter in nearby shops to avoid getting soaked. He appealed to the concerned authorities to take the necessary steps to address the issue.

