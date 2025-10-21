Bokakhat youth takes charge as Range Officer of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: At the Bokakhat forest range under the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, local youth Himanshu Gogoi officially assumed charge as the new Range Officer on the evening of October 16.

He took over responsibilities from the former Range Officer Monjit Sonowal and formally joined as the Range Officer of Bokakhat range. Soon after assuming office, on October 17, Himanshu Gogoi attended a meeting of the Pariparshik Unnayan Samiti (Peripheral Development Committee) held at Borveta village, Bokakhat, where he interacted with the committee members and reviewed its ongoing activities.

It is noteworthy that before joining the Bokakhat forest range, Himanshu Gogoi served as a Range officer in Sivasagar. He holds a Master’s degree in Life Sciences from Assam University, Silchar, and joined the Forest Department in 2020.

As a local youth taking charge as Range Officer in Kaziranga National Park, Himanshu Gogoi received warm congratulations and best wishes from everyone.

