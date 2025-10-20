ANYSC holds sit-in hunger strike in Bokakhat demanding justice for Zubeen Garg

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Demanding justice for the people’s artiste Zubeen Garg, the Assam Nationalist Youth Students’ Council (ANYSC), along with the people of Bokakhat and several other organizations, observed a hunger strike on Sunday at Bokakhat.

Although more than a month has passed since Zubeen Garg’s death, it is unfortunate that such a protest is still necessary, remarked the leaders of the youth students’ council. They alleged that the process of justice was moving very slowly.

Furthermore, the organization demanded that a strong and comprehensive chargesheet be filed against the accused so that justice may be effectively delivered by the court.

