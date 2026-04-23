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Bokakhat's GRASS Organisation Enters Asian Book of World Records

GRASS, a voluntary organisation in Bokakhat known for environmental and social work, has been recognised in the Asian Book of World Records for its sustained conservation efforts.
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BOKAKHAT — GRASS, a voluntary organisation based in Bokakhat sub-division that has worked for years on environmental conservation and community welfare, has achieved a significant milestone — inclusion in the Asian Book of World Records.

The award was formally presented at an event held at the GRASS Green Bhawan in Bokakhat, where environmentalist and journalist Apurba Ballav Goswami handed over the recognition to the organisation.

Also Read: GRASS announces Nirmal Seuza Award 2025 for Anandapur Tea Estate School

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Asian Book of World Records

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