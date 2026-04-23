Bokakhat's GRASS Organisation Enters Asian Book of World Records

BOKAKHAT — GRASS, a voluntary organisation based in Bokakhat sub-division that has worked for years on environmental conservation and community welfare, has achieved a significant milestone — inclusion in the Asian Book of World Records.

The award was formally presented at an event held at the GRASS Green Bhawan in Bokakhat, where environmentalist and journalist Apurba Ballav Goswami handed over the recognition to the organisation.

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