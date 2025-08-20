GRASS announces Nirmal Seuza Award 2025 for Anandapur Tea Estate School

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Like every year, one of Bokakhat’s prominent voluntary organizations, GRASS, will confer the Thaneswar Bhuyan Memorial Grass Nirmal Seuza Award 2025 on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on September 5. According to the selection made by the GRASS Jury Board, this year the award has been chosen for Anandapur Tea Estate Primary School in Bokakhat. This was announced on Tuesday in a press release signed by GRASS President Ankur Borthakur and Secretary Indreswar Bora. The statement further mentioned that this school, which has constantly drawn the attention of the Chief Minister of Assam, was established on March 16, 1989. The school currently has a total of 230 students and 4 teachers. The school houses a butchora (sacred altar), museum, dining hall, library, and prayer house. It also has a flower garden blooming with colourful flowers throughout the year. There is a vegetable farm, producing seasonal crops such as bottle gourd, ridge gourd, elephant apple, okra, mustard greens, spinach, radish, cabbage, cauliflower, colocasia, as well as egg plant, bird’s eye chili, other varieties of chili, and medicinal herbs. The premises are also filled with fruit trees such as mango, litchi, jamun, pomegranate, jujube, amla, olive, sweet mango varieties, etc. Fresh lemons are available year-round, along with an ample supply of golnemu (round lemons).

