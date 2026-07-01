Boko: Assam Police Bust Suspected Illegal Drug Manufacturing Unit, Seize Machinery

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: Acting on credible source information, a police team led by Jankishore Gogoi, APS, Co-District Superintendent of Police (CDSP), Boko–Chaygaon, along with SI Hirakjyoti Mudoi, In-Charge, Sontoli Outpost, SI Mridul Das, In-Charge, Chamariya Police Patrol Post, SI Jyotirmoy Das, In-Charge, Mandira Outpost, and other police personnel, conducted a raid on Sunday and Monday at the residence of Jahedul Hoque Talukdar at Village No. 3 Dakhin Rangapani under Sontoli Outpost, Boko police station in Kamrup district.

During the operation, the accused was apprehended from the premises. On a thorough search, a suspected illegal drug/cosmetic manufacturing unit was detected operating inside the house. A large quantity of medicines, pharmaceutical raw materials, empty capsule shells, empty cream tubes, aluminium foils, labels, packaging materials, and other manufacturing inputs were recovered.

The police team also detected 12 pharmaceutical manufacturing and packaging machines, including capsule filling, capsule polishing, capsule counting, blister packing, tablet punching, tube filling, ointment manufacturing, induction sealing, multimill and other allied machinery, having an approximate value of Rs 13.57 lakh.

CDSP Gogoi said that as the matter required technical examination under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, a requisition was submitted to the Drug Inspector, Kamrup. Accordingly, on Monday, the Drug Inspector, along with his team, carried out a detailed inspection of the premises.

During the inspection, the accused failed to produce any valid manufacturing licence, GST invoices, or purchase bills relating to the machinery and raw materials, stock registers or any other statutory documents authorising the manufacturing activity. The Drug Inspector seized the relevant medicines, pharmaceutical raw materials, packaging materials and other movable articles in accordance with the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

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