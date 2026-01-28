Boko: Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed slams BJP over politics on Miya Muslims

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed strongly reacted to the ongoing political discourse surrounding the Miya-Muslim community during a press interaction on Monday at Goraimari under Chamaria constituency. His remarks also touched upon the recent incident at the Boko-Chaygaon Co-District Commissioner's office that came to light on Thursday night, raising serious questions about alleged irregularities in the voter list.

Ahmed, visibly agitated, condemned the divisive politics being played over the Miya-Muslim issue. He stated that Assam had always been home to diverse ethnic groups and communities, irrespective of religion, living together in harmony. He asserted that the Indian National Congress had never sought to harass or discriminate against any community.

In a sharp rebuttal to those equating the Bengali language with Bangladeshi identity, Ahmed remarked that such claims were 'utterly foolish.' He pointed out that Bengali was spoken in Tripura, Hojai, and West Bengal, and therefore, speaking Bengali could not be the basis for branding someone as Bangladeshi. He accused the BJP of deliberately fostering divisions along caste and community lines, something Congress had never indulged in.

Turning to the incident at Boko-Chaygaon, Ahmed lashed out at the alleged involvement of BJP leaders in the inclusion and deletion of names from the voter list on the night of January 22. He said that this act substantiated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's earlier allegations of electoral malpractice and vote theft, even drawing parallels with the 'Russian model' of voting.

Also Read: Assam: MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed campaigns for women candidates in Chaygaon LAC