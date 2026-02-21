BOKO: Grand festival of Chamaria Satra concludes with devotional fervour

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: The sacred Chamaria Satra in South Kamrup, revered as one of the foremost seats of the Neo-Vaishnavite faith, resonated with devotional fervour as the Tirobhav Tithi (death anniversary) Mahotsav of Borbisnu Ata was observed with grandeur. The four-day festival, which commenced on February 17, culminated on February 20 amidst the chants of Hari Naam and the rhythmic sounds of taal and khol, drawing countless devotees from across Assam and beyond.

On the concluding day, the Satra inmates staged a portion of Ram Vijay, the classic play composed by Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva, in the traditional Bhaona form. This age-old theatrical tradition, which has continued for over five centuries, enthralled devotees and pilgrims alike. The Satradhikar, Nigamananda Adhikari, informed that the Mahotsav commemorated the Tirobhav of Borbisnu Ata, the beloved disciple of Mahapurush Madhavdev, at the very site where Borbisnu Ata had established the sacred Thaan.

The festival witnessed participation from devotees hailing from Dhing, Nagaon, Barpeta, Sorbhog, Goalpara, and other regions of Assam. The Satra premises overflowed with devotees as the Bhaona unfolded, while earlier in the day, the Guru Asana and Bhagavat were ceremonially reinstalled in the Namghar. The Satra's gayan-bayan and devotees carried out a grand procession, filling the atmosphere with devotional chants and music, transforming the entire area into a spiritual haven.

