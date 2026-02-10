Renowned social worker Rudra Pathak felicitated at Malegarh Palanam Mahotsav

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: The village of Malegarh of Bongaigaon district and its surrounding areas resonated with the chanting of Harinam Kirtan during the Palanam Mahotsav, as the earth and sky echoed with devotional fervour and devotees immersed themselves in chants of the Lord’s name. The three-day Palanam Mahotsav in Malegarh concluded on Sunday night.

Earlier, the programme was inaugurated with the hoisting of the flag by Nareshwar Kalita, President of the Palanam Organising Committee. Along with Naam Prasang, a Bhagavat Bhraman was taken around the entire village area. A religious discourse meeting was also organized, during which Bijoy Pathak explained the significance and essence of Palanam.

The Malegarh Public Palanam Mahotsav Committee felicitated eminent social worker Rudra Kumar Pathak with a citation, ceremonial shawl, and other honours. Pathak opined that during the Mahotsav, Malegarh and its nearby areas appeared to have transformed into another ‘Vaikunth Dham.’ Several other distinguished personalities were also felicitated on the occasion.

