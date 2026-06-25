BOKO: Kamrup Farmers Trained on Digital Agriculture Platform Krishi Mapper

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: A one-day hands-on training programme on Krishi Mapper was held at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner's Office, Kamrup, on Wednesday. The programme was organised by the Department of Agriculture, Kamrup, as part of efforts to strengthen coordination between the agriculture department and farmers through digital platforms.

The training session was conducted by Papari Sharma, Krishi Mapper Expert from the Directorate of Agriculture. During the programme, experts explained how the platform can be utilised to digitally monitor and report agricultural activities ranging from seed distribution to crop harvesting.

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