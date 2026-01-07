Boko: Office opened ahead of Luki Mouza RNC and RWC bi-annual session

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: In view of the forthcoming bi-annual general session of the 151st Luki Mouza Rabha National Council (RNC) and the 34th Luki Mouza Rabha Women Council (RWC), a temporary office was inaugurated at Lalmatia village under Boko in Kamrup district on Monday. The session, scheduled for December 7 and December 8, is being organized by the Nalapara RNC Branch with the cooperation of Lalmatia Yuvak Sangha. Alongside the inauguration, a discussion with local residents was also held regarding the upcoming event.

The office was formally inaugurated by Bijay Goswami, Officer-in-Charge of Hahim police out post, who assured all possible support and urged the public to contribute towards making the session a success. To ensure smooth conduct of the event, a celebration committee has already been formed with Lohit Rabha as President and Prashanta Rabha as General Secretary. Advisor of the Luki Mouza RNC, Karunakanta Rabha, informed that both the Rabha National Council and the Rabha Women Council have 14 branches, and that it was expected that each branch would send five male and three female representatives to attend the session.

Meanwhile, Jitumoni Rabha, Joint Secretary of the council, stated that meritorious Rabha students from Luki Mouza who passed the Higher Secondary and High School Leaving Certificate examinations in first division would be felicitated during the session, along with senior citizens of the community. He further mentioned that nearly seven thousand Rabha families reside in Luki Mouza, and appealed for cooperation and guidance to strengthen the foundation of the Rabha community and ensure its holistic development. The session, he added, is primarily aimed at deliberating on the preservation of Rabha culture, literature, and charting a roadmap for the community's progress.

Jitumoni Rabha also lauded the leadership of Tankeswar Rabha, Chief Executive Member of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, for his role in advancing the community. He expressed gratitude to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Rabha leaders including Tankeswar Rabha for their efforts in securing the inclusion of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council under the Sixth Schedule.

The inauguration ceremony of the temporary office witnessed the presence of local residents along with several distinguished personalities, including Sadhu Charan Rabha, President of the Nalapara branch.

