Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) demands candidate in Boko-Chaygaon constituency

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: With the Assam Assembly election 2026 drawing closer, political activities have intensified across the state. In the newly constituted Boko-Chaygaon constituency, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has urged that the candidate be fielded from the party.

Addressing a press conference on Monday at the Boko-Chaygaon AGP Legislative Council office, party leaders reiterated their demand. President of the Boko-Chaygaon Legislative Council, Golap Medhi, stated that in the past, the alliance had consistently nominated AGP candidates in both Boko and Chaygaon constituencies. He emphasized that the same practice should continue this time as well, calling upon the central leadership to allot the newly formed Boko-Chaygaon seat to AGP.

Medhi further informed that within the constituency, AGP leaders Naren Rabha and Deben Boro have already staked their claims for candidature and have been actively continuing election campaign activities. The press meet also witnessed the presence of former Boko MLA Jyoti Prasad Das, who extended his support to the demand.

According to available information, the newly formed Boko-Chaygaon Legislative Assembly constituency comprises 22 village panchayats with a total electorate of approximately 2,15,240 voters. As informed by Golap Medhi, nearly 70,000 voters from the erstwhile Chaygaon constituency and about 1,45,000 voters from the former Boko constituency have now been included within the newly constituted Boko-Chaygaon seat. Among them, Scheduled Tribe voters number around 93,167, Scheduled Caste voters about 24,057, Muslim voters approximately 25,931, Bengali Hindu voters around 22,076, while the remaining 50,009 voters belong to other communities.

Also Read: Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) kicks off 2026 Assembly poll campaign in Chabua