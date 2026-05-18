Boko to Unveil 10-Foot Statue of ‘Ishwar Putra’ Zubeen Garg at Gandhi Maidan on May 20

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: In a heartfelt tribute to the late musical icon, the Bogai Social, Cultural and Sports Organization will unveil a full-length statue of ‘Ishwar Putra’ Zubeen Garg at Gandhi Maidan, opposite the Boko Circle Office, on May 20.

The statue, crafted under the leadership of young sculptor Pulak Rabha, stands 10 feet tall and took nearly three months to complete. Constructed with an iron framework and finished with cement and fibre casting, the work reflects Garg’s enduring presence.

Bogai president Arjun Chetri confirmed that Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, will formally inaugurate the statue. The unveiling ceremony will feature colourful cultural performances, including ethnic dances and songs by singer Jubilee Baruah.

Chetri added that the project, costing nearly Rs 15 lakh, was made possible through the contributions of Bogai members and well-wishers.

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