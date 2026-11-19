Mumbai: Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, joined Indian celebrities Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor and Sachin Tendulkar at the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Awards Mumbai on Tuesday, November 17, 2026. Held at the Jio World Convention Centre, the ceremony recognised five environmental solutions, with each winner receiving £1 million.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and founder of the Earthshot Prize, attended the ceremony alongside Catherine, Princess of Wales, who also presented an award.

Filmmaker Karan Johar hosted the event, while actresses Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor and former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar joined as presenters.

The Mumbai ceremony marked India's first time hosting the annual awards. It also formed part of the royal couple's first joint overseas tour since 2022.

During his keynote address, Prince William highlighted the role of human innovation in addressing environmental challenges.

"Around the world, we are witnessing human ingenuity on a remarkable scale. Because history is not written by challenges alone. It is written by the people who rise to meet them.

The 2026 awards recognized five winners selected from 15 finalists. The finalists emerged from nearly 7,000 nominations representing 169 countries.

The five winners were:

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility – India

Bhutan – Bhutan

PFAS-Free – France

Niue Ocean Wide Trust – Niue

Ørsted – Denmark

Each winner received £1 million (approximately $1.3 million), bringing the total prize money to £5 million.

The recognition of Mahindra Last Mile Mobility placed an Indian organization among this year's five award recipients.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, presented an award and praised the potential impact of the winning environmental initiatives.

"Their work will inspire and create seismic change that will improve lives for generations to come."

Her remarks highlighted the long-term ambition behind recognizing environmental solutions and supporting their wider impact.

The 2026 ceremony will be available on Prime Video starting November 30, 2026.

According to the supplied event details, the broadcast will reach more than 240 countries and territories in over 40 languages, extending the awards' international audience beyond the Mumbai venue.

Founded by Prince William in 2020, the Earthshot Prize is a ten-year initiative designed to scale 50 environmental solutions by 2030.

The 2026 ceremony represents the sixth annual edition of the awards and India's first time hosting the event.

The royal couple's India visit also included a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on November 18, following the Mumbai ceremony.