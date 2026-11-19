Guwahati: Jalukbari Traffic Police impounded more than 50 two-wheelers and issued on-the-spot fines to motorists riding without helmets in Guwahati on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

The enforcement drive took place outside Maligaon Police Station as Assam stepped up traffic checks under Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma's stricter road safety directives.

Jalukbari Traffic Police conducted the enforcement operation outside Maligaon Police Station in Guwahati on Thursday, targeting two-wheeler riders violating mandatory helmet regulations.

The operation resulted in more than 50 two-wheelers being impounded. Police also issued on-the-spot fines to motorists found riding without helmets.

The crackdown forms part of intensified traffic enforcement across Guwahati following Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma's directive for stricter implementation of road safety rules.

The statewide initiative aims to reduce road accidents in Assam through stronger enforcement and compliance with traffic regulations. The enforcement operation covered both primary riders and pillion passengers, with traffic personnel checking helmet compliance alongside other general traffic violations.

Under the applicable penalty provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, the standard fine for a helmet violation is ₹1,000, according to the information supplied for the enforcement report.

The penalty applies to riders and pillion passengers above four years of age. The roadside checks reflect the police department's focus on addressing helmet violations rather than limiting enforcement to the person operating the motorcycle.

In a public advisory issued during the enforcement drive, Jalukbari Traffic Police urged two-wheeler riders across Guwahati to follow helmet regulations. The advisory stated, "Compliance with road safety rules is essential to protect both motorists and other road users,"

The police appealed to motorists to follow mandatory helmet requirements and comply with traffic regulations. The advisory accompanied the enforcement operation, reinforcing the message that road safety rules apply to both riders and pillion passengers.

The Guwahati crackdown follows Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma's directive to strengthen traffic law enforcement across Assam. The directive includes a 12-point road safety action plan aimed at reducing road accidents in the state.

Following the instructions, traffic police across Guwahati have intensified roadside inspections to address repeat violations and improve compliance with mandatory helmet regulations.

The Jalukbari operation outside Maligaon Police Station represents one of the enforcement activities being carried out under the stricter approach.

The supplied enforcement information confirms that stricter roadside checks are in effect across Guwahati following the Chief Minister's directive.

Motorists travelling on two-wheelers are being reminded to wear helmets and ensure that pillion passengers also follow the applicable requirements.

With more than 50 two-wheelers impounded during the Jalukbari operation, the drive highlights the consequences of failing to comply with traffic safety regulations.

Traffic police have urged riders throughout the city to follow helmet rules and other road safety requirements.