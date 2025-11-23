Bollywood, Tollywood can’t reach Zubeen Garg’s level: Kunal Ganjawala

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: A powerful statement by noted Bollywood playback singer Kunal Ganjawala has stirred widespread discussion across the Indian music industry. Ganjawala asserted that neither Bollywood nor Tollywood can match the artistic depth and cultural impact created by Assam’s beloved music icon Zubeen Garg.

Ganjawala, known for the chart-topping hit “Bheege Honth Tere,” expressed unreserved admiration for Zubeen. Speaking to the media, he said,

“Zubeen’s range, creativity, and his connection with the audience are extraordinary. Bollywood and Tollywood together cannot match the influence he has achieved through his music.” He further highlighted the multi-lingual versatility of Zubeen Garg, whose work spans Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, Nepali, and several other languages. “Zubeen is not just Assam’s pride; he is a musical powerhouse of India. He even left Mumbai to stay rooted with the people of Assam. Bollywood and Tollywood can’t reach Zubeen Garg’s level,” Ganjawala added.

Ganjawala’s remarks have also reignited a broader conversation about the need for mainstream Indian entertainment industries to recognize and celebrate regional artists who have made profound contributions to the country’s cultural fabric. Zubeen Garg continues to be one of India’s most loved and respected musicians—an embodiment of musical brilliance, cultural pride, and artistic independence.

