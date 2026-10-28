Bongaigaon, Bhutan discuss security for 108 Stupas event

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BONGAIGAON: District Commissioner of Bongaigaon, Lakhinandan Saharia, along with Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Bongaigaon, and Additional District Commissioner (ADC), Bongaigaon, held a meeting with Pasang Dorji, Director General of the Department of Law and Order, Bhutan, to discuss security arrangements for the upcoming establishment of 108 stupas at Gelephu Mindfulness City in Bhutan. During the meeting, the officials discussed the need to ensure the safety and security of Bhutanese citizens travelling through Bongaigaon district to attend the event. A significant number of Bhutanese citizens are expected to pass through the district during the occasion.

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