Guwahati Hotel Bilas Inn Shooting Sends Shockwaves Through Barpeta

A CORRESPONDENT

BARPETA: A pall of gloom has descended over Barpeta following the tragic shooting incident at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati, in which four members of the well-known Bharali family were killed, allegedly over a long-standing business dispute.

Among those killed was Helena Bharali, an industrious woman from Barpeta and the only daughter of the late Bilash Bharali, a prominent businessman of Isshapurhati, Barpeta, and his wife, Tungalata Bharali. The incident also claimed the lives of Helena’s son Devarshi Bharali (Kashyap), her daughter-in-law Riniki Bharali, and her elder brother Bhudev Bharali.

Another victim, Narayan Das of Barpeta Road, was also shot dead. According to family members, Das had accompanied Bhudev Bharali to Guwahati for repair work at their residence.

The accused, Ghanakanta Gogoi, allegedly opened fire on the victims following a dispute related to the lease of Hotel Bilas Inn. The family’s driver, Satyen Pathak, also sustained bullet injuries in the attack and is currently undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH).

The shocking incident has sent shockwaves across Barpeta.

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