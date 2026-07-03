Bongaigaon: Burglars Strike Gerukabari High School, Cashless Equipment Stolen

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: A theft occurred at Gerukabari High School in Bongaigaon district, on Tuesday night.

Talking to the press, Bipul Kumar Nath, Headmaster of the school, said that two unidentified thieves, with their faces covered, broke the locks of the school's main office and the tele room before entering the premises. "The robbers stole a water pump, a Samsung tablet from the school office, and two batteries from the Tele room," he said.

Nath lodged an FIR at the Gerukabari police outpost after which the police visited the school, inspected the scene, and started an investigation into the incident.

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