Bongaigaon Chemists and Druggists Association Holds Biennial and Awareness Meeting at Jatindra Bhavan

Bongaigaon: The biennial meeting and awareness meeting of Bongaigaon Chemists and Druggists Association was held at Jatindra Bhavan under the chairmanship of President-in-Charge Arup Kumar Maulik. In this meeting, Additional District Commissioner Apoorva Kumar Nath, State Drug Controller in-charge Bishwajit Talukdar, former Drug Controller Gajen Talukdar, besides drug inspectors of Bongaigaon and Baksa districts, Lipika Boro and Dr. Ishwar Hazarika were also present as guests of honour in this meeting. Dr. Natwarlal Aggarwal, President of Chemist and Druggist Association, Assam was present as a special guest in the meeting.

While anchoring the stage of this grand and dignified meeting organized in two sessions, Treasurer Mahesh Kumar Agarwal honoured all the guests by presenting them with phulam gamosa and token of love.

The meeting was started by lighting the lamp and singing jatiya song of Assam by the guests. Tribute was paid to the deceased members by keeping a one minute silence in their honour. Arup Kumar Maulik, the president in charge of the organization, while giving the welcome speech, appealed to everyone to work unitedly. Additional District Commissioner Apoorva Kumar Nath in his address emphasized on the unity of the organization and said that if the drug dealer organization brings a permanent project for the development of the district, then the district administration will cooperate in providing land.

State Drug Controller in-charge Bishwajit Talukdar, while addressing the gathering, threw light on various aspects related to the pharmaceutical sector and appealed to everyone to do their work as per the rules. Addressing the gathering, Gajan Talukdar, Lipika Boro, Dr. Ishwar Hazarika discussed about the government rules related to the pharmaceutical sector and how by following the rules, they can make their business more powerful with efficiency. After that, the second session called open session started in which the secretary of the organization Ashok Chaudhary presented his secretarial report of the last two years in front of everyone. After this, Arup Kumar Maulik was unanimously made the full time President and Parmanand Patgiri was given the responsibility of Vice President. After this, the main programme of this session called Amar Kotha was organized in which the members presented their views in the house. State President Dr. Natwarlal Agarwal, while addressing the gathering and answering the questions raised by the members, discussed various issues related to the pharmaceutical business and called to be alert about the irregularities being committed by online companies. A free lucky draw was organized during the meeting which was a special attraction among all the members.

