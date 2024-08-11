Upendra Nath Brahma Memorial Boro High School Celebrates Upgrade to Higher Secondary with Inaugural Class XI Session

LAKHIMPUR: After the upgrade to a Higher Secondary level, the academic session for the first batch of Class XI students at Upendra Nath Brahma Memorial Boro High School will continue from Monday. Notably. Upendra Nath Brahma Memorial Higher Secondary School, formerly known as high school, was established in 1990 and provincialized in 2013. The school was upgraded to higher secondary level in the current academic year. The school is the one and only Boro medium school in the Jonai region of Dhemaji district. In connection with the starting of the regular classes for the first and foremost HS batch, a ceremonial programme was held in the school, wherein School Management Committee president is Manuranjan Basumatary inaugurated the classroom of the newcomer students. Afterwards, an open meeting was held and it commenced with Bhumidhar Boro, the Principal of the school, in the chair.

Speaking on the occasion, Manuranjan Basumatary said that the vernacular medium school must be kept alive to save the community culture from being extinction. He advised the students to embrace the vernacular medium to shape their future life beautifully. He urged them to pay attention to their studies without focusing on other matters. He also asked them to be educated with quality education and to focus in development of their skill. The event was attended by Ex-NDFB Welfare Society outside BTR president Dharmeshwar Basumatary, Jonai District Boro Sahitya Sabha president Dilip Basumatary, Dhemaji District Boro Women Welfare Society adviser Phuleshwari Daimari, Jonai Regional ABSU president Monram Mussahary, Jonai AABWF Minu Narzary as guest of honour and delivered lecture.

