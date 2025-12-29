Bongaigaon: Dalani Beel faces an existential threat amid illegal soil excavation

A Correspondent

BONGAIGAON: The historic Dalani Beel in Bongaigaon district is facing an acute threat to its very existence due to large-scale illegal soil excavation, with local villagers accusing land mafias of operating openly with the “tacit support” of certain officials. The allegations have triggered serious environmental, administrative, and law-and-order concerns in the area.

Villagers from Manikjhora, Borjuli, Ganakghuli, Kherpuji, Tilapara and Sristipara alleged that heavy machinery such as JCB excavators and dumpers are being deployed daily to extract soil from the wetland. “Dalani Beel was once famous across Lower Assam for its fish and biodiversity. Now it has been turned into a mining pit before our eyes,” said a resident of Ganakghuli.

Locals claimed that massive craters have already formed due to unchecked excavation, causing irreversible damage to the wetland ecosystem. “This is not just illegal excavation; it is the murder of Dalani Beel,” alleged a villager from Borjuli. “If this continues, the beel will disappear completely.”

Villagers further alleged that land mafias are openly threatening residents who try to oppose the illegal activities. “We are being intimidated and warned to stay silent. People are scared to speak because of fear of retaliation,” said a resident of Tilapara.

Serious allegations have also been levelled against the Forest Department. “This level of excavation cannot happen without official knowledge. We believe the Forest Department is fully aware and silently allowing it,” alleged a villager from Kherpuji. Locals also accused the police of being misused to suppress resistance. “Whenever we object to soil cutting or tree felling, some of the police are sent to scare us,” another resident alleged.

One of the most disturbing incidents reportedly occurred on December 22, when a student was allegedly detained for recording video footage of illegal tree cutting. “My son was detained simply for filming the truth,” alleged the student’s mother. She accused some police and River police of collusion with land mafias. “During a protest, villagers stopped dumpers involved in illegal excavation. The police told us the student would be released only if we allowed the dumpers to go free,” she alleged.

Environmental concerns are also mounting as villagers warned that the excavation threatens nearby habitations. “Hundreds of dumpers run through our villages every day, destroying roads and creating danger for pedestrians,” said a resident of Sristipara. Locals also alleged that deep excavation pits have already led to several fatal accidents.

The affected villagers have demanded immediate intervention by the district administration. “We want an independent inquiry into the mafia–official nexus, an immediate stop to all illegal excavation, and strict action against those responsible for destroying Dalani Beel,” villagers asserted, warning that continued inaction could lead to irreversible environmental loss and further human rights violations.

