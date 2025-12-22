Illegal land excavation in Sivasagar threatens wildlife, locals demand action

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A group of land mafia, allegedly backed by corrupt officials, has been involved in large-scale illegal land excavation in Hahchara and Jamunamukh areas of Sivasagar district, posing a significant threat to the local ecosystem and wildlife.

The excavation, reportedly led by two individuals, is taking place in the forest areas of Hahchara’s Latumgaon and Jamunamukh’s Darika riverbank. Despite the presence of forest officials and local police, the activities continue unabated, with locals alleging that the perpetrators have managed to bribe their way to impunity.

The illegal excavation has created large ponds, making it difficult for locals to graze their cattle, and posing a threat to the local wildlife. The situation has sparked widespread outrage among residents, who are demanding immediate action to stop the excavation and bring the perpetrators to justice.

