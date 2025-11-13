Bongaigaon DC chairs development meeting with focus on Tribal Pride Day

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The Bongaigaon district development committee held its November meeting on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Naba Deep Pathak at the DC office conference hall.

DC Pathak directed officials to ensure full participation in the Tribal Pride Day celebration on November 15, marking the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, to be held at Baghpara village under Khagrapur gaon panchayat.

The PWD (Building) department informed that construction of the Integrated DC Office Complex, Bongaigaon Medical College, and Engineering College will be completed by December. Work on the Jagannath Community Hall and Model School at Birjhara Tea Garden is also progressing.

Reports from other departments highlighted progress in farmer registration, five completed fish feed units, and 23 beneficiaries under the PMEGP scheme.

The DC also instructed the Social Welfare Department to ensure Orunodoi scheme benefits for over 4,000 differently-abled persons and to monitor child nutrition. He further urged the Excise and Transport Departments to meet their revenue targets and act on vehicles older than 15 years.

