Assam: Leaders from AGP, BJP, AIUDF switch to Congress in Bongaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: A district-level joining ceremony of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee injected fresh momentum into the party on Monday, as 228 leaders and workers from AGP, BJP, AIUDF, and other parties formally embraced the Indian National Congress at Rajiv Bhawan, the Bongaigaon District Congress headquarters. The event, held at 11 am, was part of a statewide mega joining drive in which nearly 8,000 people across Assam joined the Congress. The Bongaigaon programme witnessed a strong turnout, with new entrants citing their confidence in the Congress ideology and its commitment to public welfare.

Speaking at the event, Pankaj Paran Barman, Spokesperson of the Bongaigaon District Congress, said, “The decision of 228 leaders and workers to join us today is a clear reflection of their faith in the Congress ideology. Their participation will undoubtedly strengthen the organizational structure of the Bongaigaon District Congress.”

Party leaders expressed optimism that the new additions will boost grassroots outreach and enhance the district unit’s political strength ahead of upcoming organizational activities.

